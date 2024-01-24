Maharajas opened in police presence – LOCAL – ERNAKULAM

#Maharajas #opened #police #presence #LOCAL #ERNAKULAM

Kochi: Ernakulam Maharaja’s College, which was closed indefinitely due to student conflict, reopened in heavy police presence. Police guarded both the gates of the campus yesterday morning. Classes resumed seven days later with more restrictions. Attendance was poor. Most of the students from outside the district have not returned.

New Principal Dr. It was examined under the leadership of the Discipline Committee within the college under the leadership of Shajila Bivi.

The principal said that the teachers returned after closing the gates after letting all the students out of the college by 6 pm.

The hostel was also opened.

It was decided to open the campus with restrictions after the discussions held the other day. The Central Police is continuing to investigate about 10 cases of violence.

The conflict took place on the night of the 17th. The SFI has alleged that the KSU-fraternity group hacked and injured SFI unit secretary Abdul Naser, who had come for the training of the college team participating in the MG University drama festival.

The strike in front of SFI College is continuing, demanding action against the culprits.

Also Read:  They accuse action in "self-defense"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In Riga, several drivers are left without tires after driving into a hole hidden by rainwater
In Riga, several drivers are left without tires after driving into a hole hidden by rainwater
Posted on
Royalty expert: ‘Princess Catherine’s situation is frightening’ | Royals
Royalty expert: ‘Princess Catherine’s situation is frightening’ | Royals
Posted on
Bundesliga: slap scandal in Bayern win – 20 minutes
Bundesliga: slap scandal in Bayern win – 20 minutes
Posted on
A blood test could detect Alzheimer’s disease
A blood test could detect Alzheimer’s disease
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News