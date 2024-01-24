Maharajas opened in police presence – LOCAL – ERNAKULAM

#Maharajas #opened #police #presence #LOCAL #ERNAKULAM

Kochi: Ernakulam Maharaja’s College, which was closed indefinitely due to student conflict, reopened in heavy police presence. Police guarded both the gates of the campus yesterday morning. Classes resumed seven days later with more restrictions. Attendance was poor. Most of the students from outside the district have not returned.

New Principal Dr. It was examined under the leadership of the Discipline Committee within the college under the leadership of Shajila Bivi.

The principal said that the teachers returned after closing the gates after letting all the students out of the college by 6 pm.

The hostel was also opened.

It was decided to open the campus with restrictions after the discussions held the other day. The Central Police is continuing to investigate about 10 cases of violence.

The conflict took place on the night of the 17th. The SFI has alleged that the KSU-fraternity group hacked and injured SFI unit secretary Abdul Naser, who had come for the training of the college team participating in the MG University drama festival.

The strike in front of SFI College is continuing, demanding action against the culprits.