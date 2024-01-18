MAHITSY – Two bone thieves shot dead

The criminals chose the town of Mahitsy to sell the bones they stole

Armed clash between gendarmerie forces and human bone thieves in Ambohidranomanga Mahitsy yesterday. Two of the criminals were shot dead while their two accomplices managed to escape.

The shooting broke out following confusion mixed with refusal to comply. Around midday, during a patrol, the gendarmes came across four individuals transporting suspicious merchandise, wrapped in polyethylene bags. The contents of the package caught the attention of the patrol officers who asked to carry out a check, which is when the members of the gang took off running like madmen. Chased by the gendarmes, one of the fugitives drew an automatic weapon and immediately opened fire. In the meantime, the patrol elements used the weapons in their possession. When the gendarmerie opened fire, two of the fugitives fell.

Hit in the vital points, they were killed instantly. The two other members of the gang, for their part, managed to get away, abandoning their loot at the scene of the collision with the inert bodies of their two fellows.

Distant locality

While inspecting the bags in question, the gendarmes discovered human bones whose origin has not yet been verified. The gendarmes proceeded to identify the two men who fell under their bullets in order to trace their fleeing acolytes step by step. An investigation has been opened to determine the ins and outs of this case of theft of human bones. According to the information gathered, the bones had just been stolen and the gang was looking to find a buyer when they came up against the gendarmerie forces. Until yesterday, no breakage of vaults had yet been reported in the surrounding area, which leads us to believe that the looting of tombs was committed in person in a distant locality and that the criminals then went to Mahitsy to try to find potential buyers.

Andry Manase