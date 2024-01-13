Maia Sandu arrived in Timișoara on Friday, where she met with representatives of the Bessarabian community/ On Saturday, she receives the “Timişoara for European values” award, given by the municipality

#Maia #Sandu #arrived #Timișoara #Friday #met #representatives #Bessarabian #community #Saturday #receives #Timişoara #European #values #award #municipality

Maia Sandu arrived in Timișoara on Friday, where she had a scheduled meeting with representatives of the Bessarabian community.

“Welcome to Timișoara, Madam President Maia Sandu”, is the message sent on Facebook by the mayor Dominic Fritz.

In the first part of the day on Saturday, Maia Sandu will receive the “Timişoara for European values” Award, granted by the Timişoara City Hall. The President of the Republic of Moldova is the first laureate of the highest award instituted this year by the Municipality of Timișoara and will deliver a speech about Europe and the values ​​that define us, Radio Timișoara reports.

The award was established to honor internationally recognized personalities who promote or defend European values ​​inside and outside the European Union.

The mayor of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz, recently stated that the prize is worth 30,000 euros, being supported by contributions from some Timisoara companies.

The awarding ceremony takes place at the Timiș Cinema, where Maia Sandu “will give a speech about Europe and the values ​​that define us”, the municipality also states.

The jury that designated Maia Sandu as the first laureate of the award is made up of outstanding personalities from the country and the diaspora, who promote European values: Mircea Cărtărescu (Bucharest), writer; Iulia Motoc (The Hague), judge of the International Criminal Court; Cristian Măcelaru (Koln), music director of the National Orchestra of France; Simona Miculescu (Paris), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Delegate of Romania to UNESCO; Anca Miruna Lăzărescu (Munich), director and screenwriter; Adriana Babeți (Timişoara), writer and literary critic.

Also on Saturday, Maia Sandu will be the guest of Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, at the Săvârşin Royal Castle.