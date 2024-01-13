Maia Sandu arrived in Timișoara on Friday, where she met with representatives of the Bessarabian community/ On Saturday, she receives the “Timişoara for European values” award, given by the municipality

#Maia #Sandu #arrived #Timișoara #Friday #met #representatives #Bessarabian #community #Saturday #receives #Timişoara #European #values #award #municipality

Maia Sandu arrived in Timișoara on Friday, where she had a scheduled meeting with representatives of the Bessarabian community.

“Welcome to Timișoara, Madam President Maia Sandu”, is the message sent on Facebook by the mayor Dominic Fritz.

In the first part of the day on Saturday, Maia Sandu will receive the “Timişoara for European values” Award, granted by the Timişoara City Hall. The President of the Republic of Moldova is the first laureate of the highest award instituted this year by the Municipality of Timișoara and will deliver a speech about Europe and the values ​​that define us, Radio Timișoara reports.

The award was established to honor internationally recognized personalities who promote or defend European values ​​inside and outside the European Union.

Maia Sandu is the first laureate of the highest award instituted this year by the Municipality of Timişoara, announced the Press Office of the City Hall.

The mayor of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz, recently stated that the prize is worth 30,000 euros, being supported by contributions from some Timisoara companies.

The awarding ceremony takes place at the Timiș Cinema, where Maia Sandu “will give a speech about Europe and the values ​​that define us”, the municipality also states.

The jury that designated Maia Sandu as the first laureate of the award is made up of outstanding personalities from the country and the diaspora, who promote European values: Mircea Cărtărescu (Bucharest), writer; Iulia Motoc (The Hague), judge of the International Criminal Court; Cristian Măcelaru (Koln), music director of the National Orchestra of France; Simona Miculescu (Paris), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Delegate of Romania to UNESCO; Anca Miruna Lăzărescu (Munich), director and screenwriter; Adriana Babeți (Timişoara), writer and literary critic.

Also Read:  'What's Steijn doing there?!'

Also on Saturday, Maia Sandu will be the guest of Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, at the Săvârşin Royal Castle.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lenovo’s Yoga laptops and dual-screen Book 9i get Meteor Lake CPUs – Computer – News
Lenovo’s Yoga laptops and dual-screen Book 9i get Meteor Lake CPUs – Computer – News
Posted on
TANJOMBATO – Three children die in a fire
TANJOMBATO – Three children die in a fire
Posted on
You can make it right away, at the lowest cost, without effort, and with a wonderful taste
You can make it right away, at the lowest cost, without effort, and with a wonderful taste
Posted on
Amy-Rose debunks rumors about engagement and pregnancy: ‘Shocked by reactions’ | Show
Amy-Rose debunks rumors about engagement and pregnancy: ‘Shocked by reactions’ | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News