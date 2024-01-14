Maia Sandu, meeting with Her Majesty Margareta the Custodian of the Crown. The gesture he made during the reunion | Photo

The President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu had, on Saturday, a meeting with Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, and Prince Radu at the Royal Castle of Sâvârşina, located near Timisoara.

When saying goodbye to His Majesty Margareta, the head of state from the Republic of Moldova also planted an oak tree on the avenue of Old Oaks in the park of the royal domain, as a sign of close friendship with the Royal House.

“I thought it was good to see Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown and His Royal Highness Prince Radu, who hosted me at Săvârşin Royal Castle, located near Timisoara. As always, I had a warm welcome and very good discussions about the excellent relations between the Republic of Moldova and Romania”, wrote Maia Sandu on Facebook.

She also said that the positive decision, from last December, of the EU to launch the accession negotiations of the Republic of Moldova is also due to Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu because they promoted in European capitals the aspirations of Moldovans to join the family European.

“I thanked His Majesty for the love he has for our country and people, but also for his firm support, which brings us even closer to our European dream. The positive decision of the European Union in December, to launch accession negotiations with Moldova, is also due to the fact that Her Majesty Margareta and His Royal Highness Prince Radu promoted in European capitals the aspirations of Moldovans to become members of the European family”, he added specified Sandu.

The President of the Republic of Moldova added that she also planted an oak tree on the avenue of Old Oaks in the park of the royal domain, “as a sign of the close friendship we have with the Royal House of Romania”.

USR Mayor Dominic Fritz handed the Timişoara European Values ​​award to the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, on Saturday, according to news.ro. The award established by the Municipality of Timisoara honors internationally recognized personalities who, with determination, courage and creativity, promote or defend European values ​​inside and outside the European Union.

