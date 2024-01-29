Maikel García and his doubt after the championship (+ Details)

#Maikel #García #doubt #championship #Details

Maikel García does not stop on social networks and after having won the eighth title in the history of the Tiburones de La Guairaasked his followers what this new litter that ended the 38-year drought should be called.

“There is the guerrilla, what is our name?”asked García through his personal account on “X”, where he was quickly answered by his followers, who gave plenty of ideas on what these players should be called.

The so-called “Guerrilla” of the years 1980 can be considered one of the best groups of players ever seen in the history of the LVBP, both for the way they played and for the championships they won, being pleasantly remembered by the guairistas.

Days and years will pass to know if this generation will be able to put together “Dynasty” in Venezuelan baseball, But if one thing is certain, it is that this Sunday history was made when the streak of 38 years without a title was broken for a team as important as the Tiburones de La Guaira.