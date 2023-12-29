Maikel García left a message to Magallanes (+ Details)

#Maikel #García #left #message #Magallanes #Details

If there is an active player on social networks, it is Maikel García, who took advantage of the elimination of the Navegantes del Magallanes at the hands of the Águilas del Zulia to leave a rather sarcastic message through one of his personal accounts.

The one from La Sabana left a tweet through his account on the social network “X”, where he wrote “The Yankees lost,” alluding to the Navegantes del Magallanes, who some of their players had used that nickname after some clashes with players from La Guaira.

García, weeks ago had a problem with the Navegantes del Magallanes, specifically with the pitcher Nivaldo Rodríguez, which he took as motivation, and showing his particular tricks on and off the field, he made clear his thoughts for the Turkish ship.

García once again had a very good season with the Tiburones de La Guaira, leaving a spectacular average of .424, after hitting 42 hits in 99 at-bats, with a couple of home runs and 21 RBIs.