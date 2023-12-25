Main Signs, Diagnosis and Treatment

#Main #Signs #Diagnosis #Treatment

Among them, the examination of stool samples stands out, in which a sample is taken to check the presence of the worm, larvae or eggs of the parasite. Typically, several samples are needed to make a correct diagnosis.

In addition, blood tests may be ordered to identify evidence of parasitic infection, such as the detection of specific antibodies.

Finally, in cases of suspected infections caused by worm larvae, imaging tests such as computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging can be performed to visualize the location and extent of the larvae in the body.

Treatment for verminosis

The treatment of worms changes depending on the type of parasite involved and the severity of the infection.

Therefore, treatment is generally carried out with antiparasitic medications to eliminate worms from the body and must be prescribed by a doctor. There are some dewormers that are multipurpose and act against several types of worms.