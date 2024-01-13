Main targets: Hamas leaders whom Israel wants to eliminate

#Main #targets #Hamas #leaders #Israel #eliminate
Newest information about the Israel-Hamas war here.
And now let’s look at the main targets of Israel.
Mohammed Deif is enemy number one
Israel believes that Mr. Deif was the mastermind of the October 7 attack. the mastermind behind the attacks, and as the head of Hamas’s military wing, he has been a target of Israeli intelligence for more than 30 years.
Deif joined Hamas in the late 1980s, after briefly heading the Muslim Brotherhood’s student union.
