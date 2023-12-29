Maine also torpedoed Trump’s primary turnout

#Maine #torpedoed #Trumps #primary #turnout

In the state of Maine, Donald Trump’s participation in the presidential primary election was suspended, reports CNN.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of the state of Colorado removed Trump from the list, thereby disqualifying him from the state’s 2024 presidential election process. The Federal Supreme Court will have the final say. In the state of Michigan on Wednesday, it was decided that he could participate in the procedure.

Its petitioners invoked the same constitutional amendment (the 14th Amendment), which bars from holding public office any citizen who has sworn an oath to the United States Constitution and then “engages in insurrection” against its institutions.

This constitutional amendment was originally created after the defeat of the Confederacy in the Civil War and was intended to prevent the defections of Confederate officials. As it is clear from the congressional hearings, including the sworn statements of the former president’s closest confidants, “inciting an insurrection” is not exactly an unfounded accusation against Donald Trump, who encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol and sabotage the results of the 2020 presidential election.

