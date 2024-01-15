Maintenance commissions and branch hours keep Portuguese people away from traditional banking

A study by payments institution Nickel and independent agency Data E concludes that 73% of participants plan to join digital financial institutions in the future.

The Portuguese are increasingly dissatisfied with traditional banking, particularly with the account maintenance costs charged and branch opening hours, according to a study carried out by the payments institution Nickel and the independent agency Data E. The majority of respondents plan join digital financial institutions in the future.

“The results reveal that a growing number of Portuguese citizens are looking for innovative alternatives, such as online banks, concluding that 73% of participants plan, in the future, to join digital financial institutions”, indicates the study released this Monday.

This study involved the participation of 1,040 individuals from various regions of the country, aged between 18 and 64.

Among the reasons for dissatisfaction, “more than half of the respondents expressed dissatisfaction with conventional banking hours and 77.9% considered it advantageous to carry out financial transactions in local stores, due to their convenient location and extended opening hours”, indicate the results.

Furthermore, among participants considering changing banks (58%), 16% identified account maintenance costs as the main motivation. “This trend highlights consumers’ growing awareness of the importance of transparent pricing and the desire for a banking experience that meets their evolving needs,” say Nickel and independent agency Data E.

According to the study, the “immediacy of opening an account, obtaining an IBAN and receiving a debit card, with the convenience of making deposits and withdrawals in local stores, were highlighted as key factors that influence the customers to look for alternatives to traditional banking models”. Still, 37% of respondents revealed that they have not changed banks for more than five years.

“The traditional banking system has long been a pillar of financial stability. However, as consumer preferences and expectations evolve, it is crucial that banks adapt and meet their changing needs”, says João Guerra, CEO of Nickel Portugal, quoted in the statement, highlighting that the “increased dissatisfaction among Portuguese consumers indicates that there is a clear demand for more innovative solutions that provide simplicity and convenience”.

