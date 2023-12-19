Mainz-Barça, AZ-Atlético and Nantes-Sevilla for a place in the round of 16

Nantes-Sevilla, Mainz 05-Barcelona and AZ Alkmaar-Atlético de Madrid are the pairings of the Spanish teams in the qualifying round for the round of 16 of the Youth Champions League, as determined by the draw that took place this Tuesday in Nyon (Switzerland).

The tie, which will be played on 6/7 next February, in a single match, pits the winners of the national champions route, who have the ‘home factor’, against the runners-up from the group stage.

They are already classified for the round of 16, by finishing first in their respective Champions League groups: Copenhagen, Lens, Real Madrid, Salzburg, Feyenoord, Milan, Manchester City and Porto.

Thus, the qualifying pairings for the round of 16 are as follows:

Basel – Bayern Munich

Partizan – Braga

Olimpiacos – Inter Milan

MSK Zilina – Borussia Dortmund

Nantes – Sevilla

Mainz 05 – Barcelona

Midtylland – Leipzig

AZ Alkmaar – Atlético Madrid

