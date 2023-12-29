Major dissatisfaction among citizens: ‘Tough action against the government is allowed’ | Domestic

The Hague – People who feel that politicians are not listening to them are more inclined to support tough actions against the government. Almost one in five Dutch people even think that ‘the system should be overthrown’, although we do not immediately have to fear a storming of parliament.

This is evident from new research by the Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) into the mood in the country. In addition to the usual research into citizens’ trust in politics and other institutions, the planning agency has conducted research into how citizens view demonstrations and protests.

This leads to some striking conclusions. For example, almost one in three Dutch people believe that tougher action is necessary against the government if it does not listen to people. And eighteen percent of respondents indicate that the government is functioning so poorly that ‘the entire system would best be overthrown’.

Dissatisfaction

“Then you initially think: oops, that’s quite high,” says SCP researcher Emily Miltenburg. “There is great dissatisfaction,” she has seen for some time in the research that the planning agency conducts into citizen confidence. “There is usually an increase in confidence in politics around the elections, but that was not the case in 2021.” This was partly due to the ‘function elsewhere’ issue surrounding Pieter Omtzigt and Mark Rutte and the extremely long formation.

“People’s call for change”

It is not yet clear whether confidence has increased again after the PVV’s victory in the elections. The survey was conducted before the polls. And because it is the first time that the SCP has specifically asked about support for tough actions among Dutch people, it is unclear whether this was previously this high.

The desire of a minority to overthrow the entire system is, according to Miltenburg, ‘certainly worrying’, but at the same time the research shows that the Netherlands should not immediately expect scenes such as the Capitol storming in the United States in 2021. “I wouldn’t say we’re going that way. People really disapprove of violent demonstrations or disrupting a debate in the House of Representatives,” says Miltenburg. “And the willingness to do something as a protest is also very low. People are quite polite in expressing their dissatisfaction, such as signing a petition.”

After further questioning, for example, it appears that people also see a cabinet fall and associated elections as the overthrow of the system. Yet Miltenburg believes that the SCP research does send a clear signal: “We see it as a call from people for change, that there is great anger about politics.”

