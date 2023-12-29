major financial problems put you at risk

The link is not necessarily obvious, but according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, sudden and significant financial loss increases the risk of suffering from dementia.

Financial loss at least 75% increases risk of dementia

More specifically, scientists talk about negative wealth trauma, which can be defined as a loss of at least 75% of total wealth over a two-year period. To assess its impact, scientists analyzed data from more than 8,000 Americans over the age of 50, whose average age was 63.7 years.

They measured their situation based on several data: property situation, resources, housing, accounts, shares, debts, mortgages and loans. Next, participants had to answer a questionnaire called Telephone Interview for Cognitive Status (TICS), to assess their cognitive functions.

This exam included tests including immediate and delayed recall, serial subtraction, and counting backwards. Depending on cognitive scores, participants were recognized as having dementia or not.

Result: people who experienced negative wealth trauma had a higher risk of cognitive decline and dementia, compared to those who had not experienced financial change.

Dementia and financial worries: a stronger link for those under 65

Additionally, scientists observed that this link between financial loss and dementia was greater among people under 65 and white participants. Which means age and ethnicity could play an important role. Finally, volunteers with poor resources at the start of the study also had a higher risk of dementia.

“Negative heritage trauma is associated with accelerated cognitive decline and elevated risks of dementia among middle-aged and older U.S. adults, with changes by age and ethnicity,” the authors write. authors. Further studies are needed to confirm our results.”

Dementia is a global and progressive intellectual weakening. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 55 million people have dementia worldwide, more than 60% of them in low- and middle-income countries.

