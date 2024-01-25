Major fire at sports complex on Seineweg: old DWS clubhouse in flames

A major fire broke out at the Spieringhorn sports park on the Seineweg in Nieuw-West this evening. Images show large flames coming from the old clubhouse of DWS football club.

It is not yet clear how the fire started. Several people told AT5 that there is a significant burning smell in nearby neighborhoods. “Are you bothered by the smoke?” says the fire brigade on X. “Close windows, doors and switch off ventilation. The information officer will go to the scene. More information will follow.”

The fire brigade told AT5 around 00.10: “We are currently still busy extinguishing the fire. As far as we know, one person has been transported to hospital after inhaling smoke.”

DWS temporarily moved

This concerns the DWS clubhouse, although the building has not been in use as such since May 2022. DWS has since temporarily stopped playing at Sportpark Spieringhorn because that sports park is being renovated. DWS therefore moved to Sportpark Sloten for at least two years.

