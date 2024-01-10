Major fire at wood shed in Bergeijk

A warehouse caught fire in Burgemeester Aartslaan in Bergeijk on Wednesday evening. The report came around half past eight. Wooden pallets are stored in the warehouse. The fire is now under control.

The warehouse had only been there for a year and supplied pallets for horticulture. The fire brigade managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the building next to the warehouse.

It is not yet known how the fire started. There are no victims.

