Major fire in Galgenen SZ: company premises burns

A fire broke out in Galgenen SZ early on Wednesday morning. A horse farm is affected, as a news scout reports. Upon request, the Schwyz cantonal police confirmed a fire. The fire department is on site with a large contingent and is currently fighting the fire. “It will definitely take some time,” said Roman Gisler from Kapo Schwyz. Nothing precise can be said at the moment about the cause of the fire.

According to the owner of the horse farm, Aninaüger-Hächler, the fire did not break out in the immediate vicinity of the animals: “The horses are safe,” she told 20 Minutes. The fire broke out in the disposal and recycling area.

