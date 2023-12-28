Major fiscal changes for natural persons who obtain income from rents, according to GEO 115/2023

#Major #fiscal #natural #persons #obtain #income #rents #GEO

Regardless of the number of rental contracts, individual owners can no longer deduct any expenses for determining taxable rental income

Rental income from 2024 will be taxed at 10%, after deducting a flat rate of expenses of 20%

The obligation to register rental contracts with ANAF within 30 days from the date of conclusion of the contract remained valid

In search of the best ways to multiply their savings, more and more Romanians are thinking about investing by purchasing real estate properties, with the aim of renting them out later to obtain a stable and predictable income. This option is perceived as very safe and can even be profitable in the long run. There are also cases where investors resort to loans and credits, the bank rates being paid precisely from the income generated by the rental, so that after paying off the debt, the investors become owners.

Corina Mîndoiu, Cătălina ButanPhoto: EY Romania

It must be taken into account that for these incomes, the natural persons who own the properties given for rent owe taxes that must be declared and paid to ANAF every year. The tax authorities have recently made major changes to the taxation of rental income. These changes are included in Emergency Ordinance 115, published on December 15, 2023, intensively publicized through the prism of important fiscal changes prepared by the Government, to ensure the reduction of the budget deficit.

According to these changes, natural persons who earn income from rents from properties in personal ownership will no longer have the option to report these incomes in the category of independent activities in the real system. More precisely, regardless of the number of rental contracts they have in progress, natural persons will no longer be able to deduct any expenses for determining taxable income from rents.

The rental income related to the year 2024 would be taxed at 10%, after deducting a flat rate of expenses of 20%, without the need to justify these expenses through documents. Basically, the level of taxation is 8%, applied to the total income collected annually by the owner. In the case of income from rents paid by entities that have the obligation to keep accounting records, the tax would be withheld by the payer.

According to the previous rules, but in force for the year 2023, natural persons who obtained income from rents, taxed at 10%, could opt for the deduction of some expenses when determining the tax, based on data from accounting, after completing a tax register. Moreover, natural persons who received income from rents from the development of more than five rental contracts classified them for tax in the category of income from independent activities, with the obligation to keep an accounting and prepare tax records, and they had the possibility to deduct certain expenses for the determination of the tax due. The authorities have removed these rules for rental income obtained from 2024 onwards.

We remind you that tax on rental income must be paid by taxpayers to ANAF by May 25 of the year following the year in which the income was obtained, according to current rules. These revenues are reported through the single declaration. In addition, taxpayers have the obligation to register rental contracts with ANAF, within 30 days from the date of conclusion of the contract or the occurrence of a contractual change, such as a change in the rental price or rental period.

For the income made from the rental of rooms in personal property for tourist purposes and income from the rental of agricultural goods from personal patrimony, the tax legislation provides specific taxation rules.

We also remind you that the authorities have introduced, through Law 296/2023, an additional tax, applicable from January 1, 2024, for people who own residential buildings located in Romania, of more than 2,500,000 lei. The tax due will be 0.3% and will be applied to the difference between the taxable value communicated by the authorities through the tax decision and the ceiling of 2,500,000 lei. The tax shall be declared and paid by April 30 of the year for which it is due.

Given the major impact of these changes on taxpayers who own real estate and earn rental income, it is recommended that individuals consider the legislative changes and assess the impact of these changes on their own investments.

Article signed by Corina Mîndoiu, Partner, Income Tax and Social Contributions, EY Romania and Cătălina Butan, Manager, Income Tax and Social Contributions, EY Romania

Article supported by EY Romania