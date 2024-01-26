Major game developers use AI to detect excessive swearing among gamers: “Two million sanctions have already been issued”

#Major #game #developers #detect #excessive #swearing #among #gamers #million #sanctions #issued

Two million Call of Duty players have already been sanctioned for their language. The company itself announced this. Since this summer, an AI bot has ensured that cursing and bullying are no longer possible.

It will undoubtedly happen to every gamer at some point: cursing loudly when you lose. Still, avid gamers of Call of Duty or GTA (Grand Theft Auto) are looking forward to it. Last year, both game developer Activision and competitor Rockstar Games introduced an AI tool to detect disruptive language. In short: a bot with artificial intelligence listens to the conversations and watches the chats, looking for swearing players.

And apparently with success. Activision, the company behind Call of Duty, announced that it has already silenced two million players since August, when the AI ​​tool was introduced worldwide. Players who get caught can no longer talk or chat with other players. Anyone who is caught disruptive behavior multiple times can even be temporarily or permanently removed from the game. Game makers used to rely on users to report others breaking the rules, but barely one in five players actually did so. That’s why the AI ​​moderator was introduced.

The game maker does clarify that it concerns far-reaching offensive, hateful or discriminatory language, mainly intended to bully or belittle other players. Swearing once because you are shot through does not necessarily lead to a ban. “Our moderation is aligned with the existing code of conduct and takes into account the context of a particular conversation,” Rockstar Games said.

Human moderators

According to Activision’s own analysis, the new policy is already paying off. “The number of Call of Duty players exposed to severe cases of disruptive voice chat since the launch of Modern Warfare 3 (November 2023, ed.) has decreased by 50 percent and the number of players who have repeatedly violated the rules decreased by 8 percent ”, it sounds. For computer scientist Jeroen Baert, it is a logical increase in scale. “If you want to play such games, you agree to the rules of conduct that have been imposed. The AI ​​bot therefore does nothing more or nothing different than what human moderators do. Only, of course, an AI bot can be everywhere at once and a human moderator cannot do that.”

In principle, these rules would also apply on other platforms. “Even if you leave a comment on Facebook under a newspaper article, you implicitly agree to the rules of conduct that Facebook draws up.” Whether AI will soon listen to all our conversations depends on the context, says Baert. “In addition, it must first be determined whether this AI moderator is effective and whether there are not too many false positives. But it seems logical that artificial intelligence can be used in an environment with moderators.”