Major improvements to eHealth for 17 million euros are waiting for the “green light” from the ministry. The tender has a winner, two companies have canceled

Service support for electronic healthcare ends at the end of the year. What steps would the National Center for Health Information take?

The National Center for Health Information (NCZI) could already conclude a competition for a project that aims to build a new electronic healthcare system – eHealth 2.0 – and sign a contract with the winning company. Živé.sk found this out after inquiring about the current situation directly with NCZI.

The project is officially called “Expansion of the portfolio of services and innovation of electronic healthcare services”, it is known as RISEZ. The current eHealth is to gradually disappear together with its launch.

Until recently, the institution was waiting for a verdict to exclude one of the submitted bids for the implementation of the contract. It should have come from the Board of the Public Procurement Office (ÚVO), i.e. from its appeal body.

The goal of the project is to expand and supplement electronic services, add new components and minimize problematic areas when using electronic services of the eHealth system.

A company that was shut down by hackers this year has succeeded

The evaluation of the entire tender was delayed by almost a year, according to the director of NCZI Petr Lukáč. The reason is supposed to be the solution of expert opinions. The last verdict from the ÚVO from the end of October found the NCZI to be right. It means that, according to the office, the state’s procedure in assessing one of the submitted offers is correct.

The winner of the competition was Datalan with a price offer of 17 million euros including VAT. According to the office, the company has already confirmed that it is interested in working on the contract. For comparison, the expected value of the order was up to 34.5 million euros including tax.

NCZI has submitted complete documentation to the Ministry of Health and is waiting for its statement on whether it can sign the contract. He assumes that the result will be known at the beginning of next year.

Architecture of the current front-end and back-end of eHealth with marked changes and novelties brought by the RISEZ project. Source: NCZI

Datalan came into the spotlight this spring when it became the target of a cyber attack that affected both its internal and external systems. In an April report, the government’s CSIRT said the incident may have led to the leak of VPN credentials to access client infrastructures and other services, but no damage was reported.

We asked Lukáč if he had any concerns in this regard. He responded that the contract defines specific security measures to prevent a similar case. They should be of a procedural and technical nature – such as the application of the DevSecOps methodology, which introduced an emphasis on security into the cooperation between programmers and software operators from the very beginning of development.

“These settings should prevent the impact of potential cyber attacks, thus their success,” the director believes. He adds that a risk analysis and subsequent expert discussion will also take place at the technological architecture level.

RISEZ deals with the following eHealth news:

collection of structured data on the provided health care and related services from health care providers

reducing the administrative burden of healthcare workers

safe opening of the system by implementing new services, platforms and APIs

redesign of eHealth and addition of new native cloud platforms with the aim of applying new architectural requirements and maintaining security standards for new services with the aim of migrating the system and databases to the NCZI environment (containerization of the solution)

They are pressed for time

The new RISEZ project also deals with support for the operation of the current eHealth system. Until now, service support has been provided by a consortium of Asseco Central Europe and Beset companies the contract ends at the latest at the end of the year.

The beginning of the provision of service support for the old eHealth to the winners of the RISEZ tender is scheduled for three months from the NCZI call. This deadline was already in the competition conditions for the RISEZ project, and Lukáč emphasizes that no one contradicted it.

Even if the state were to immediately sign a contract with Datalan for the aforementioned “new eHealth”, it is certain that a time gap would arise without operational support for eHealth. Therefore, NCZI must sign with Assec Central Europe and Beset respectively the fourth amendment to the existing operating contract – to span the given period.

