Major mobilization for two million table-benches

Many classrooms look like this one.

Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala, Minister of National Education, raised a significant lack of table-benches in public schools. It encourages the contribution of all to fill this deficit.

Glaring deficit in table-benches.

“Are you ready to donate one table-bench per year? You are not giving money, but a table-bench,” asked Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala, Minister of National Education, in a survey she conducted on her Facebook account on Monday.

“Public schools are short two million desks. The state budget can only provide forty-five thousand table-benches per year, for the moment. Multi-actor financing is the solution. A table-

bench costs around 100,000 to 250,000 ariary,” she explained to convince the public of this initiative. Of the two thousand eight hundred people who voted, two thousand gave a favorable opinion.

Glaring deficit

We have already contributed and we are continuing to provide funding, according to our means, for Malagasy children,” says a member of an association in Ambalavao. Among the seven hundred people who refused this proposal, some declared: “it is the education budget that must be increased”, “if each ministry launches such an initiative, what about the population? I admit that there are those who can contribute. But what about the State’s responsibility? Non-priority projects should be suspended to prioritize education.”

“If education was a priority of the state, there would have been no need to collect.” Others hesitate. “I am ready if there is transparency in management.”

In any case, this deficit in table-benches is obvious in public schools. It has been observed in some schools that students sit on ruined table-benches, which have become too dangerous. Others stick together in threes, or even fours, on a table-bench for two people. There are those who even sit on the ground. These study conditions certainly have an impact on the student. Are they not, moreover, one of the causes of poor student performance? In any case, it is difficult to concentrate in such conditions.

Miangalya Ralitera