Major outbreak of bluetongue virus type 8 in Italy

Several outbreaks of bluetongue virus (BTV) type 8 have been identified in goats, cattle and sheep on the Italian island of Sardinia. The first outbreak occurred in October, but was only reported to the World Organization for Animal Health (Woah) on January 26.

The outbreak of BTV-8 has now also reached mainland Italy. On November 14, 3 infected sheep were found there in a herd of 273 animals. The infection was definitively diagnosed on January 12 and also reported to Woah on January 26.

Many animals in Sardinia have been affected by BTV-8. According to the report, there are a total of 212 outbreaks. Sheep are the worst affected. 8,324 infected sheep have been found in herds with a total of more than 90,000 animals.

High mortality among sheep

Of the infected sheep, 3,453 died. That is a high number compared to previous outbreaks of BTV-8. During the previous outbreak of this bluetongue virus in the Netherlands, there was no death among the sheep.

Of a total of 1,220 infected goats in the various herds, 32 became infected and 13 died. In cattle, 16 of the 614 animals in the affected herds are infected. No cattle have died from the virus.

The bluetongue virus found in Sardinia and mainland Italy is very similar to the type found in the outbreaks in Corsica and the south of France. It corresponds for 99.9 percent, the Italian authorities report. It is different from the type responsible for previous outbreaks of bluetongue in Europe.

