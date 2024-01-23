Major outbreak of COVID-19 in CHSLDs: collective action authorized

The Superior Court of Quebec authorizes a class action for residents of CHSLDs who experienced a major outbreak of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

The collective action targets “any person who resided at any time between March 13, 2020 and March 20, 2021 in one of the public CHSLDs in Quebec in which there was an outbreak of 25% or more cases of COVID- 19, as well as their spouse, their natural caregiver(s), their children and their grandchildren, as well as the heirs and beneficiaries of deceased residents.

The claim for punitive and exemplary damages for residents of public CHSLDs “who experienced a major outbreak (more than 25% infection rate) between March 13, 2020 and March 20, 2021 and their loved ones (which, according to our calculations, 118 CHSLDs)” will also be authorized, we learn in a press release from Ménard Martin lawyers.

A press briefing will be held at 11 a.m. with details.

