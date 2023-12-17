Major pileup between Neuchâtel and La Chaux-de-Fonds

#Major #pileup #Neuchâtel #ChauxdeFonds

Published on December 17, 2023 at 10:01. / Modified on December 17, 2023 at 10:02.

A large pileup occurred on Sunday morning on the N20 La Chaux-de-Fonds-Neuchâtel. Emergency services are currently on site, said the Neuchâtel cantonal police, returning to information from RTN radio.

The accident took place shortly after 7:30 a.m. between Malvillier and Valangin, said the police spokesperson. According to RTN, around twenty vehicles were involved in this chain collision, a figure that the police were not immediately able to confirm. She also did not have information on possible injured people. She will provide further information in the morning.