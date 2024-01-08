Major railway strike at Deutsche Bahn allowed to continue by German court | Economy

#Major #railway #strike #Deutsche #Bahn #allowed #continue #German #court #Economy

Jan 8, 2024 at 11:12 PM Update: an hour ago

The German railway union GDL may go on strike again in a protracted labor dispute with Deutsche Bahn. This was decided by an employment tribunal in Frankfurt. Deutsche Bahn had gone to court to prevent the national strike by train drivers, among others.

GDL called for a new national strike on Sunday. It starts on Wednesday morning and lasts three days. The reason for the planned strike is the stalling of discussions on higher wages and shorter working weeks with Deutsche Bahn and other railway companies.

Deutsche Bahn argued that there is no legal basis for the strike, but the court disagrees. The German state railway company can appeal against the decision. According to the company, the strike is “completely unnecessary”.

Since negotiations began in early November, GDL has halted trains twice with nationwide strikes. This caused major disruptions to German train traffic, and also to international trains from the Netherlands to Germany.

