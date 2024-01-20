Major Roosendaal fire: fire under control, still a lot of smoke when extinguishing

#Major #Roosendaal #fire #fire #control #lot #smoke #extinguishing

A fire broke out in a commercial building on Protonweg in Roosendaal on Saturday afternoon. According to the fire brigade, the fire is under control, but during subsequent extinguishing there may still be a lot of nuisance from white smoke and burning odor. The A58 is at the location of the fire and was closed almost all afternoon, but is now open again. No one was injured.

This concerns a building belonging to ‘t Lekker Plekske, a manufacturer of bread and pastry products. It is still unknown what exactly the building is or will be stored there.

There are hardware stores and furniture stores nearby that are busy on Saturdays. No one was injured. There was a person present in the building who discovered the fire and raised the alarm.

The fire-fighting activities caused a lot of extra smoke from time to time. That will remain the case for the time being, the smoke will spread over Roosendaal, the fire brigade says. The fire brigade remains on site with two tank nozzles, an aerial platform and large water transport. The subsequent extinguishing may take several hours.

Giant plume of smoke

According to a 112 correspondent from Omroep Brabant, the fire broke out from the side of the building around two o’clock. The fire brigade was on site with a large number of vehicles.

There was a huge amount of smoke that could be seen from a great distance. Measurements were taken in Zegge and Oudenbosch, but no hazardous substances were found, according to the chief officer of the Fire Department, Eric van Zundert. An NL Alert was also sent to people in the region, but it was quickly withdrawn.

‘Difficult to extinguish’

“Because the building consisted of different rooms, it was quite difficult to extinguish the fire and we could not enter,” says Van Zundert. “That’s why we made holes in the path.”

The fire brigade removed plates with a grab to extinguish the fire piece by piece. The fire brigade could not enter the building because the metal was too hot.