Major shipping companies suspend Red Sea transit due to increased Houthi attacks – Impact on logistics – Bloomberg

#Major #shipping #companies #suspend #Red #Sea #transit #due #increased #Houthi #attacks #Impact #logistics #Bloomberg

The Houthi group, a pro-Iranian armed group, has increased its attacks on ships off the coast of Yemen, raising concerns about the impact on shipping via the Red Sea. Some major shipping companies, including Maersk, have taken measures such as suspending Red Sea transits to ensure the safety of crew members.

Maersk said in a statement: “Following yesterday’s near-miss incident involving the Maersk Gibraltar and today’s separate attack on a container ship, all Maersk vessels scheduled to transit through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait will receive further notice. We have instructed them to suspend sailing until further notice.”

Houthis attack ships again in Red Sea – increasing risk to trade

Given this situation, pressure is likely to increase on the United States and other countries to improve security in the Red Sea, which is a key maritime transport hub.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council (NSC) said the US “continues to consider multiple options and take coordinated multilateral action to confront these unacceptable threats and attacks in the Red Sea.” .

Shortly after Maersk announced the suspension of sailings, Germany’s largest container shipping company, Hapag-Lloyd, also announced that it would suspend sailings until the 18th.

While it is unclear how long the suspension of sailings for both airlines will ultimately last, the measures highlight how a Houthi attack could devastate the economy.

Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’

A transnational network of political allies and armed groups

About 12% of global trade relies on the Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, said Marco Forgione, executive director of the Institute for Export and International Trade. Due to the drought, the number of ships passing through the Panama Canal, through which 5% of world trade passes, has been restricted.

“If transit through both canals is not smooth, the domino effect of supply chain disruptions due to ship delays and other issues will be enormous,” he said.

Original title: Maersk Tells All Its Container Ships to Pause Red Sea Voyages (excerpt)

(Adds and updates content)