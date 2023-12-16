Major shipping company MSC is also avoiding the Red Sea after threats from Houthi rebels in Yemen

#Major #shipping #company #MSC #avoiding #Red #Sea #threats #Houthi #rebels #Yemen

According to the Geneva group, it is too unsafe for seafarers to use this important shipping route at the moment. Yesterday an MSC ship was attacked. The passengers of the attacked ship, the MSC PALATIUM III, were unharmed. According to the shipping company, the ship was slightly damaged.

Seven to ten days

Because the Red Sea is too unsafe for the time being, MSC ships sailing between Europe and East Asia have to go around the southernmost point of Africa. That route via the Cape of Good Hope will take about seven to ten days extra, forwarder Flexport estimates. Yesterday it was also announced that Dutch cargo ships will avoid the Red Sea for the time being.

There are still ships from Dutch companies sailing on that important route, says director Annet Koster of the Royal Association of Dutch Shipowners (KVNR). “Those who are already sailing there find it difficult to turn. People are nervous,” Koster explains. For security reasons, she does not mention names of companies. As far as we know, there have been no attacks on ships owned by Dutch companies.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim they are carrying out the attacks in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Gaza. They say they will only stop when Israel ceases its offensive. Last month, heavily armed Houthis hijacked a cargo ship and distributed these images:

MSC follows the example of industry peers Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd. Those large shipping companies also do not want to sail via the Red Sea for the time being. This means that ships from the companies also have to detour for days. The shortest route from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea runs via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

About 12 percent of all world trade passes through the Suez Canal, Marco Forgione, general manager of the Institute of Export & International Trade, told Bloomberg news agency. Problems along that route could “cause a domino effect of damage and disruption within supply chains.”