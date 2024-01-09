Major surprise on the Transilvania Highway: the Turks want to build two mega-viaducts on the section where UMB works / the Romanians have not even submitted an offer

#Major #surprise #Transilvania #Highway #Turks #build #megaviaducts #section #UMB #works #Romanians #submitted #offer

An association led by a Turkish builder – the same one that is now in charge of the first batch of the Craiova – Pitesti expressway – submitted the only offer for the design and execution of the diversion works of the A3 Nădășelu – Mihăiesti highway route. The highway is currently being built by UMB, but it needs the construction of additional viaducts where the hills have taken it downhill – extra works for which CNAIR made a separate tender. Although they are now working there on the lot in question, UMB has not submitted a bid for the additional work.

Landslide on Transilvania Highway Photo: YouTube capture

UMB has been working in the field since 2021 on the A3 Nădășelu – Mihăiesti – Zimbor, but in two critical points – at Nădășelu and Topa Mică – the hills went downhill because the technical solutions designed according to the initial feasibility study did not match reality from the field.

The viaducts through which the Nădășelu – Mihăiesti Highway will be diverted where UMB works: Only the Turks have submitted an offer

Thus, CNAIR had to put out to a separate tender the diversion works that involve the construction of two very long viaducts in the problem points. The surprise is that the builder of the section, i.e. the Romanians from UMB, did not submit an offer at the auction.

Instead, the only offer submitted came from an association of builders led by the Turks from Ozaltin, who at the moment still have in their portfolio the ongoing works on the Craiova – Pitești Expressway, Lot 1.

CNAIR announces that on Tuesday “bids were submitted for the procedure for awarding the contract Designing and execution of route diversion works located between km 10+009 – km 12+000 and km 21+406 – km 24+890, related to the Brașov highway – Târgu Mureș – Cluj – Oradea, subsection 3A2: Nădășelu – Mihăiesti (km 8+700 – km 25+500)”.

By the deadline, the following economic operator submitted an offer: The association OZALTIN ​​INSAAT TICARET VE SANAYI AS – ILGAZ INSAAT TICARET AS – VISIO CONSTRUCTION WORKS SRL (Turkey – Romania).

The duration of the Contract is 27 months, of which 9 months are the design period and 18 months are the execution of the works.

The estimated value of the contract is 1,114,273,701.00 lei without VAT, the funding source being provided by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

In Nădășelu, “the works related to the area between km 10+009 and km 12+000 involve diverting the route downstream, by building of a 1.2 km long viaduct founded on large diameter bored pilesnot affecting in any way the slope in the area of ​​the works”.

As for the Topa Mică area, “the area between km 21+406 and km 24+890, the highway route will deviate in the area of ​​km 21+406.49 by building a viaduct with a length of approximately 2 km, leading to the downstream crossing of the route of the national road DN 1F as well as the course of Pârâului Topa Mică, reaching its left bank, in a relatively flat area. The connection to the existing route will be made in the area of ​​km 24+890 of the original route”.

A3 Nădășelu – Zimbor highway – the first to enter PNRR financing, but which now risks missing the final deadlines

The section of the Transilvania highway where the Romanians from UMB work risks missing the final deadline for financing from the PNRR, although the builder is making good progress. The additional work – for which the current tender was made – risks pushing the completion of the section past 2026, the key deadline for PNRR funds.

“(…) the risk of exceeding the current PNRR deadline, final 2026, is significant. Even more frustrating is that in 2021 the section had the best chance of being the first PNRR-funded highway inaugurated. And we dreamed, in 2021, to see it ready in 2023. But the landslide from Nădășelu came in September 2021, then 18 months of scratching our heads with CNAIR and UMB, plus the problems at Topa Mică”, wrote the Pro Infrastructure Association in last October, when he pointed out the risk of missing the PNRR deadlines for the highway in question.

“If in the meantime UMB continues its good progress on this highway section, but at the same time CNAIR fails to contract the works on the two problem areas in a timely manner, “there are chances that we will receive the most beautiful highway-museum in the country: ready in the spring of 2025, but without the pieces from Nădășelu and Topa Mică”, claimed API.

The problem areas appear in the video clip below at minute 01:07 (Nădășelu) and minute 07:45 (Topa Mică area).

Impressive works on the Autostrada Transilvania, but which were hit by landslides

UMB is currently working on the Transilvania A3 highway in the Cluj-Sălaj area, about 42 kilometers from the highway, practically the first highway financed by the PNRR.

On the 30 km from Nădășelu to Zimbor, work has been going on since the first days of 2021, but despite the builder’s mobilization, things got complicated – massive landslides started to occur on certain sections, and the works were stopped for to find new technical solutions and also to change the route of the highway in some places.

The works carried out on the sections from Nădășelu to Zimbor and further to Porta Sălajului are impressive. Beyond the many bridges and viaducts, UMB is also working intensively on the development of the Zimbor hill where a major debleu (hole/excavation) must be made for the highway to pass through – practically moving an entire hill.

A3 Nădășelu – Zimbor:

Sector: SECTION 3A AND SECTION 3B, SUBSECTION 3A2: NADASELU – MIHAESTI AND 3B1: MIHAESTI ZIMBOR

Length: 30.06 km

Entrepreneur: Association Spedition UMB – Tehnostrade – Electromontaj

Value: 1.5 billion lei (without VAT) – updated price

Signed contract: September 22, 2020

DuRATion: 12 months design + 24 months execution (contract term extended in the meantime)

Physical Stage (December 2023): 72%

Completion date: Q3 2025

A3 Zimbor – Sălăju Gate:

Sector: SUBSECTION 3B2: ZIMBOR – SALAJU GATE

Length: 12,24 km

Entrepreneur: Association SA&PE Construct – Spedition UMB – Tehnostrade

Value: 836 million lei (without VAT) – updated price

Signed contract: July 1, 2020

DuRATion: 12 months design + 24 months execution (contract term extended in the meantime)

Physical Stage (December 2023): 42%

Completion date:Q4 2025