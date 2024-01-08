Major winter storm in sight in Quebec

#Major #winter #storm #sight #Quebec

Starting Tuesday, a significant winter storm is expected in the west of the province. Snow, freezing rain and strong winds could combine to make road conditions dangerous in several regions of Quebec until Wednesday.

Published at 3:33 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch and special weather statement for much of the province on Monday.

This winter storm is expected to arrive in the west of the province Tuesday afternoon and reach central Quebec in the evening.

20 to 40 centimeters of snow could fall from Tuesday to Wednesday in these areas from Outatouais and Abitibi-Témiscamingue to Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean. This precipitation will be accompanied by strong winds, which may cause blowing snow.

To add to the meteorological cocktail, cities from Outaouais to Basses-Laurentides, as well as those in the south of Mauricie and the south shore of Quebec could experience a period of freezing rain during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, warns the federal agency.

“Dangerous road conditions can be expected due to reduced visibility in certain areas,” says Environment Canada. “Surfaces, such as roads, streets, sidewalks and parking lots, may become icy and slippery. Avoid all travel if possible. »

Montreal and southern Quebec also affected

In the regions of Montreal, Montérégie, Estrie and Beauce, a special weather bulletin is in effect.

Snow is expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. It could turn into rain on Wednesday, with episodes of freezing rain, warns Environment Canada. Strong winds will also be present, making road conditions difficult.

A storm Wednesday in the east of the province

Further east, from Chaudière-Appalaches towards Bas-Saint-Laurent, the storm is expected during the night of Tuesday. It should reach the Lower North Shore at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Again, significant amounts of snow are forecast, with periods of freezing rain and winds. For coastal regions, surges caused by waves could also be added, warns Environment Canada. Caution is required.