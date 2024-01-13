Makaravilak: Prasada Shudhikriyas at Sabarimala Shrine

#Makaravilak #Prasada #Shudhikriyas #Sabarimala #Shrine

At Sabarimala, Prasada Shuddhi Kriyas were performed in the sanctum sanctorum before Makara Lakham. Prasada Shudhikriya took place after five o’clock.

Shuddhikriya was led by Tantri Kantar Mahesh Mohanar. Bhimbha Shuddhi Kriya will also take place after Ushapuja on Sunday morning.

State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib assessed the arrangements made at Sabarimala for the safety of the pilgrims. DGP visited Makarjyoti Darshan Centers. More than 2800 police officers will be present at Sannidhanam for Makaravilak.

The DGP also assessed the security arrangements at Pampa and Nilak. The DGP said that there will be helicopter and drone surveillance as part of strengthening security. He also stated that 1000 additional police officers have been appointed.

Sabarimala is less crowded at present. In the first few days when the temple was opened for Makaravilak, around one lakh pilgrims came every day. However, the number of pilgrims who climbed the eighteenth step is less than 75,000 in the last two days.

The Executive Officer has written to the Forest Department to recall the beet forest officers who were assigned to supply drinking water at Sabarimala. The Devaswom Board’s decision is because the pilgrims have to provide the accommodation allotted to the beet forest officers.