Make your own lip balm: This is how DIY lip care works

#lip #balm #DIY #lip #care #works
Make your own lip balm: This requires beeswax, cocoa and shea butter and almond oil. Food flavors or selected essential oils such as orange or vanilla are suitable for the taste. However, synthetic fragrances are not recommended.
Make your own lip balm: ingredients
Use the following recipe to make it 50 grams of lip balm which you can fill into small jars. For example, you can buy 5 gram cans, but also containers for ten or 15 grams. You need these ingredients:
- 10 grams of beeswax
- 5 grams of cocoa butter
- 10 grams of shea butter
- 25 grams of almond oil
- 2 drops of food flavoring per can
In addition to the ingredients, you will need a pot and a stove.
Lip balm sticks in the test
If you prefer lip care from the drugstore or supermarket, we recommend taking a look at our last lip care stick test – just click on the box below:
Instructions: Make lip balm
Here’s how to make your own lip balm:
Add some of the oil until the mixture has melted and is clear.
The recipe is based on the percentage ratio of all ingredients. That means it’s easy to modify. If you only want to make 30 or 100 grams of lip balm instead of 50 grams, you must observe the following mixing ratio:
- 20 percent beeswax
- 10 percent cocoa butter
- 20 percent shea butter
- 50 percent almond oil
- 2 drops of food flavoring per can