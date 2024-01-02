Make your own lip balm: This is how DIY lip care works

#lip #balm #DIY #lip #care #works

Make your own lip balm: This requires beeswax, cocoa and shea butter and almond oil. Food flavors or selected essential oils such as orange or vanilla are suitable for the taste. However, synthetic fragrances are not recommended.

Make your own lip balm: ingredients

Use the following recipe to make it 50 grams of lip balm which you can fill into small jars. For example, you can buy 5 gram cans, but also containers for ten or 15 grams. You need these ingredients:

  • 10 grams of beeswax
  • 5 grams of cocoa butter
  • 10 grams of shea butter
  • 25 grams of almond oil
  • 2 drops of food flavoring per can

In addition to the ingredients, you will need a pot and a stove.

Lip balm sticks in the test

If you prefer lip care from the drugstore or supermarket, we recommend taking a look at our last lip care stick test – just click on the box below:

Instructions: Make lip balm

Here’s how to make your own lip balm:

  • First you let the beeswax melt, then you add cocoa butter and a
    Add some of the oil until the mixture has melted and is clear.
  • It is removed from the heat and the shea butter is melted while stirring in the residual heat of the mixture.
  • The remaining oil is added while stirring constantly. If the mass begins to solidify, re-melting will help.
  • At the end you add the aroma and fill the lip balm into small jars. It is initially put cold.
    • Also Read:  A disease spreads among the pilot crews of a Chinese company... and several flights were cancelled

    The recipe is based on the percentage ratio of all ingredients. That means it’s easy to modify. If you only want to make 30 or 100 grams of lip balm instead of 50 grams, you must observe the following mixing ratio:

    • 20 percent beeswax
    • 10 percent cocoa butter
    • 20 percent shea butter
    • 50 percent almond oil
    • 2 drops of food flavoring per can

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    gave the children the names of Myleste, Lovaris and Zeus
    gave the children the names of Myleste, Lovaris and Zeus
    Posted on
    They dreamed of time travel. The plane’s passengers landed in the wrong year
    They dreamed of time travel. The plane’s passengers landed in the wrong year
    Posted on
    Nintendo Switchre tart a Legend of Grimrock
    Nintendo Switchre tart a Legend of Grimrock
    Posted on
    Criticism of Kim Kardashian for garden full of fake snow: ‘Lost contact with reality’ | Stars
    Criticism of Kim Kardashian for garden full of fake snow: ‘Lost contact with reality’ | Stars
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
    o f f i c e @byohosting.com

    More Interesting News