Make your own lip balm: This is how DIY lip care works

Make your own lip balm: This requires beeswax, cocoa and shea butter and almond oil. Food flavors or selected essential oils such as orange or vanilla are suitable for the taste. However, synthetic fragrances are not recommended.

Make your own lip balm: ingredients

Use the following recipe to make it 50 grams of lip balm which you can fill into small jars. For example, you can buy 5 gram cans, but also containers for ten or 15 grams. You need these ingredients:

10 grams of beeswax

5 grams of cocoa butter

10 grams of shea butter

25 grams of almond oil

2 drops of food flavoring per can

In addition to the ingredients, you will need a pot and a stove.

Instructions: Make lip balm

Here’s how to make your own lip balm:

First you let the beeswax melt, then you add cocoa butter and a

Add some of the oil until the mixture has melted and is clear.

It is removed from the heat and the shea butter is melted while stirring in the residual heat of the mixture.

The remaining oil is added while stirring constantly. If the mass begins to solidify, re-melting will help.

At the end you add the aroma and fill the lip balm into small jars. It is initially put cold.

The recipe is based on the percentage ratio of all ingredients. That means it’s easy to modify. If you only want to make 30 or 100 grams of lip balm instead of 50 grams, you must observe the following mixing ratio: