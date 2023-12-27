Maker of Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol hints at next project

#Maker #Dead #Space #Callisto #Protocol #hints #project

Glen Schofield was the former general manager at Sledgehammer Games and Visceral Games. He is best known for his work on the Dead Space series. After leaving Sledgehammer Games, he headed a new studio called Striking Distance Studios. That studio released The Callisto Protocol about a year ago. However, Schofield already seems to be working on a new project.

The Callisto Protocol was released in December 2022 and was developed by Striking Distance Studios. The game was not very well received overall. Following the game’s negative reception, Glen Schofield left Striking Distance Studios. After this he took some time for himself and now seems to be working on a new project. He posted the post below on X.

Although I’ve taken some time off, I’ve been extremely busy & not just drawing. Something in games that’s new and exciting. Can’t wait to share more after the New Year! — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) December 17, 2023

Schofield announces that he is working on a “new and exciting project in gaming”. While fans thought Schofield would be working on a sci-fi horror game again, this post could hint at a different kind of game. In any case, according to Schofield, we will hear more about the game after New Year’s.

Glen Schofield has extensive experience developing and leading various projects. Early in his career he worked on Gex and the Legacy of Kain series at Crystal Dynamics. He then worked at Visceral Games where he helped develop Lord of the Rings and Godfather. After this, he became co-creator of the series he is most known for, Dead Space.

In 2009, Schofield left Visceral Games and worked at Sledgehammer Games on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Modern Warfare 3. After this, he created his own studio Striking Distance Studios and worked on The Callisto Protocol. After the game’s negative reception, Bloomberg reported that Schofield and a few other people had left the studio.