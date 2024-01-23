Makers of successful The Witcher game finally start work on a sequel | Financial

#Makers #successful #Witcher #game #finally #start #work #sequel #Financial

Amsterdam – Gamers can look forward to great storylines and hunting down dangerous monsters. The makers of the game series The Witcher will really start working on a sequel this year. CEO Adam Badowski of the Polish developer CD Projekt said this to the news agency.

In The Witcher you take on the role of Geralt of Rivia. In a fantastical medieval world, he earns his living by killing or chasing away monsters. But The Witcher is not just a game. The Netflix series of the same name is also very popular and is in the top 10 of most watched series of all time.

Actor Henry Cavill played Geralt of Rivia for years. It was therefore a shock for fans that the Brit announced last year that he would not participate in the fourth season. Cavill is known as a real gamer and reportedly thought the story deviated too much from the games (and the books). By the way, another actor lent his voice to Geralt in the games.

The Witcher best game ever?

Three games have now been released in the game series. The first in 2007 and the latest in 2015. The latter has sold more than 50 million copies. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is considered one of the best games ever and can be played on PC, Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

CD Projekt already announced in 2022 that there would be a sequel, but the work now seems to be really picking up steam. The production phase should start this year. This means, among other things, that the story must be broadly finished. Badowski wants about 400 people working on the new game by mid-year.

Artificial intelligence (AI) should also help with this. “We think AI is something that can improve certain processes in production, but cannot replace humans,” he told . Badowski does not want to say when the long-awaited fourth part will be released. Analysts think that enthusiasts will certainly have to wait until 2026.

CD Projekt is also known for Cyberpunk 2077. The release of that game at the end of 2020 turned out to be a tragedy, because it was still full of errors. For the Poles, it is a top priority to avoid such a false start when the fourth part of The Witcher is launched.

