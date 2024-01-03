Making apartment / gas more sustainable – Construction and DIY

Good initiative. I think there are still subsidies available in Amsterdam to go natural gas-free. These may be stacked with national subsidies such as the ISDE

– Cavity wall insulation: there is no cavity wall. For example, does a front wall of max 5 cm make sense?

That would mean that you now have a single-brick wall. Every centimeter of insulation helps. A single-brick wall has an Rc value

(including convection resistance) of approximately 0.25 m2K/W. 5cm rock wool adds 1.6 m2K/W. If you have a total of 1.85 m2K/W, that is more than 7 times better insulation than you have now. Even better would of course be 10cm insulation if possible.

Pay close attention to your moisture barriers, especially with a single-brick wall!

-Double glazing: any possibility of vacuum glass due to old window frames? I now have ‘normal’ double glazing

Old double glazing has a U-value of 2.5 W/m2/K. HR++ glass has a U-value of 1. This saves a factor of 2.5 in heat loss. Sometimes HR++ glass can still be fitted by adjusting the glazing beads.

Vacuum glass has a U-value of 0.5 and therefore performs a factor of 5 better than current glass. Vacuum glass does have a hefty investment price.

>10 years. Will I notice a difference or will it be a waste of the investment?

It will become a lot more comfortable in your home. Whether it is financially ‘profitable’ depends on current gas consumption.

The easiest thing to do is to get a gas boiler and the most sustainable one. But… with a new boiler that is placed outside on the balcony, there should no longer be a short drain perpendicular to the boiler, but it must go to the roof with a pipe. Is this correct?

As far as I know, this is still allowed with a concentric pipe, but the regulations have recently been changed several times, so I dare not say that with certainty.
Another option is air conditioning for heating:

– this concerns a room and suite of 55m2 and 1 additional room and kitchen. Can I get there with one unit or do I need multiple (indoor) units?

That depends on the heat demand. When we come again, what is your gas consumption at the moment?

-The outdoor unit will have to be placed on the balcony, but then I have to deal with decibel standards and property boundaries for neighbors. Does anyone have experience with an insulating cabinet or are there outdoor units that meet the standard?

I think a Daikin EKLN-A can also be used on a balcony. Without a sound-absorbing cabinet, you will not be able to meet the noise standard in an apartment. The alternative is the roof, but then you have to pull pipes.

-IR Panels: my prejudice is that you have a cold house, with only hotspots in places where the panel is hanging. Is that correct and is it not so bad in practice? I now still have 1×35 power. Will that be 3×25 or rather 3×35 (also induction and possibly boiler)

Depends on the heat demand. A very well insulated apartment may require only IR panels.

* Rc value: the higher the better. U-value, the lower the better. U = 1 / Rc and Rc = 1 / U

