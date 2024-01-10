Making love while sleeping: What is sexsomnia, this particularly worrying sleep disorder?

#Making #love #sleeping #sexsomnia #worrying #sleep #disorder

Have you ever heard of sexsomnia? The term refers to a sleep disorder, which results in sexual behavior during the night. While sleeping, a person suffering from this disorder may suddenly begin to masturbate, moan, make pelvic movements, and may even have sexual intercourse with the person sharing their bed, without their consent. . When she wakes up, she usually has no memory of what happened.

As Doctor Tuong Bao Truong explains to our colleagues at RTBF, sexual acts can be “self-centered, with masturbation and sexual vocalizations, or involve the bed partner with caresses, rubbing and more rarely, sexual acts, with or without orgasms or even sexual assault.” Still according to the specialist, young men are more affected by this pathology.

A victim following the act

“My friend woke me up in the middle of the night, groped my breasts and sex quite roughly, without a word, then rubbed himself against me before going back to sleep. I was too surprised and shocked to react. When he woke up, he was visibly not aware of what he had done.”, testified a young woman, in the pages of the Swiss magazine Femina. Unlike their partner, people who have been confronted with sexual acts often remember the facts. The first thing to do is to prevent it. He will then have to consult a specialist in sleep pathologies to obtain a diagnosis.

Sexsomnia in court cases

This is the question of consent, which arises once again. Justice must be able to distinguish a “sexomniac”, who is ill and is not aware of his actions, and a “rapist”, who uses this pathology to defend himself from a sexual relationship perpetrated on a non-consenting person. “It would be natural to think that the diagnosis of sexsomnia is an easy defense for perpetrators of sexual violence, only when the lawyer pleads sexsomnia, this means that the complainant does not deny the accusation”, further specifies the specialist interviewed by RTBF. And if this is the case, justice requests a series of medical tests to ensure the veracity of the pathology.