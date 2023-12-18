Making patients walk nearly naked, pouring hot tea on patients’ faces…New abuse revealed in Takiyama Hospital incident; third-party committee holds press conference: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

#Making #patients #walk #naked #pouring #hot #tea #patients #faces…New #abuse #revealed #Takiyama #Hospital #incident #thirdparty #committee #holds #press #conference #Tokyo #Shimbun #TOKYO #Web

On the 18th, a third-party committee that had been investigating the case of patient abuse by nurses at Takiyama Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Hachioji, Tokyo, released a report. In addition to a total of five assault cases in which nurses and assistant nurses were sentenced to fines for hitting patients, there were also incidents in which patients were left almost naked and diapers were changed while others could see them. Various inappropriate acts were rampant. He urged improvements, citing structural problems at the hospital and inadequate administrative guidance as the background factors. (Natsuko Konno, Mayuko Watanabe)

◆Concentrate on night shifts where there are many part-time employees

In several wards, patients were forced to walk or stand nearly naked in the hallways while showering, the report said. He also pointed out that the change of diapers was visible to other patients, and that this amounted to “sexual abuse.” In one case, an assistant nurse instructed a patient to walk back and forth in the hallway dozens of times.

In addition, nurses were also observed attaching electrocardiogram suction cups to patients’ foreheads and strangling them.

At the hearing, there were reports of patients pouring hot tea on their faces and calling them abusive words such as “fat” and “pig.” The series of acts were said to be particularly concentrated during the night shift, where there were many part-time employees.

◆ Part of the cause lies in the negligence and irresponsibility of the medical system

Regarding the background, the report analyzes that there is a lack of human rights awareness among staff and organizational problems specific to the hospital that contributed to this. It also pointed out that there were deficiencies in the supervision and guidance provided by the government. At a press conference, attorney Kazuhiko Ii, chairman of the third-party committee, said, “Part of the cause lies in the negligence and irresponsibility of the medical system.I hope they will sincerely reflect on this and move forward with fundamental reforms.”

On the same day, Takiyama Hospital commented on its website, “We will take the results seriously and strive to improve.” A Tokyo metropolitan government official said, “We would like to continue to conduct thorough inspections.”

Regarding the hospital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has filed charges against five men, including nurses, for assaulting patients since February of this year. In April, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government issued an order for improvement to the hospital. A third-party committee was conducting the investigation as part of an improvement plan submitted by the hospital.

◆“Hidden restraint” at the discretion of nurses has become commonplace

The third-party committee’s report also revealed that illegal physical restraints that were not based on a doctor’s instructions were widespread as “covert restraints.”

Under the Mental Health and Welfare Act, physical restraint can only be used when a designated mental health doctor deems it necessary, such as when there is a risk of self-harm.

According to an investigation by a third-party committee, in several wards, nurses, at their own discretion, are forcing patients to spend long periods of time in physical therapy, such as by tying patients’ hands to the bed rails with robes or nylon aprons, in order to prevent accidents such as falls. Restraints have become the norm. In some cases, sheets torn and made into strings were used.

◆ Recognizing that there is a problem, but saying it is unavoidable

Nurses cited reasons for the “hidden restraints” including the absence of a designated mental health doctor, a lack of formal restraints, and to prevent patient injury. It is said that before the on-site inspection by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Sarashi was disposed of or hid in the nurse’s station.

In a survey of staff, 90 people said that detention without instructions is “unacceptable no matter what,” while 67 people said “it is unavoidable depending on the situation,” and 17 people said “I don’t know.” The report points out that, “While many of them understood that there was a problem, many recognized that it was unavoidable to ensure the physical and life safety of patients and staff.”

