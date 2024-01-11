Makro wants to be “around the corner”. He is opening a new retail network in the Czech Republic

#Makro #corner #opening #retail #network #Czech #Republic

This year too, Czech consumers will not be deprived of the arrival of new retail brands on the Czech market. According to Jan Kotrbáček from the Cushman & Wakefield company, this shows increasing purchasing power, especially in Prague. The Makro wholesale chain is planning a major development this year of a new network of small stores “around the corner”, as it calls the new Bonveno store network. These are small shops with refreshments. As part of the pilot project, four branches have been operating in Prague since the summer. Within two years, Makro Convenience Czechia wants to open several dozen of these stores across the country. This is a joint project of Makra CR and Metro.

The company wants to open stores that take up little space and focus mainly on fresh food, ready meals or drugstore goods with the aim of offering customers the possibility of quick shopping. “Every one of us sometimes has too little time left to carefully plan a major purchase and get all the items at your leisure. Bonveno wants to make shopping ‘around the corner’ much more pleasant for people, when people need to quickly but efficiently satisfy their hunger or find everything they need for the home at the last minute,” says Karel Bárek, general manager of the Bonveno Czech Republic network.

So far, there have been four stores in pilot operation in Prague. This year, the company is already switching to sharp operations and wants to open approximately 20 stores throughout the country by the end of the year.

According to the company Makro Convenience Czechia, the stores want to differentiate themselves from well-known Czech convenience stores primarily through customer service and the breadth of the product range. The general director of Makro wholesale, Jiří Nehasil, called the development of small stores with a wide range of goods a pan-European trend.

Analyst company Cushman & Wakefield pointed out that Czech retail experienced an unprecedented boom last year, when a record 39 brands entered it, the most in the last 10 years. Among the big foreign brands, it was, for example, the underwear brand Victoria’s Secret or the fast food chain Popeyes.

Makro is not the only food brand announcing big development plans this year. While, according to Cushman & Wakefield, Bonveno wants to focus on city centers and build stores near office space, Billa has come up with its own new idea of ​​retail. This year, he wants to develop more Viva Billa stores, which are to be located mainly near gas stations.