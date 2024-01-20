Málaga closes the signing of David Ferreiro

#Málaga #closes #signing #David #Ferreiro

Málaga has formally announced the signing of David Ferreiro. This experienced winger signs until the end of the season and is the first of the two reinforcements that the La Rosaleda club plans to make in this winter market. The second is a forward and what he has revealed is that the person under investigation plays for a club abroad.

The operation became possible after this player terminated his contract with Cartagena. At almost 36 years old, he will try to provide wisdom and experience for the band.

Poster announcing the club. Málaga CF

Club statement

In this statement, Málaga designs a profile of its new player. For his interest we reproduce it. David Ferreiro Quiroga (1-4.1988 -Ourense-) is a powerful and skilled attacking player who operates on the wing. Although his dominant foot is the right, he plays with ease on both flanks, both as a winger on the right and as an inside player on the left. With great hitting and an electric dribble, David is a very versatile offensive resource.

Trajectory

Ferreiro made his debut in an official match with CD Ourense from his hometown on September 3, 2006. At just 18 years old he faced UD Pájara-Playas on the second matchday of the old Second B, entering the match in the 57th minute as a substitute. Of pepe. The result was 1-0 in favor of the four from Orense at the O Couto Stadium. Since then, David has played a total of 164 matches in the bronze category of Spanish football (and three in the Copa del Rey) wearing the jerseys of CF Atlético Ciudad, Zamora CF and Cádiz CF, scoring a total of 21 goals, in six seasons.

Professional soccer

After a promotion to the Second Division with the Cádiz team, where he coincided with the Malaguista Dioni, David began a fruitful journey of eleven seasons in professional football in the 2012-13 season. Racing de Santander, Hércules, Lugo, Huesca and Cartagena -where he comes from-. In this period, Ferreiro has played 379 league matches and 17 Copa del Rey matches, scoring a total of 18 goals. With the Huesca team he achieved two promotions to LaLiga EA Sports in the 18-19 and 20-21 seasons. After his departure from FC Cartagena, the experienced winger joins the blue and white discipline until the end of this season (23-24).

This is the brief biography published by the club that will now defend until the end of the season.

