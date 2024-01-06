Málaga – Real Sociedad: TV, schedule and how to watch Copa del Rey online

#Málaga #Real #Sociedad #schedule #watch #Copa #del #Rey #online

The football Kings leave a match with a First Division flavor in La Rosaleda. The competition of illusion in one of the days where there is the most excitement of the year. Málaga clings to that component, which after marking territory in the LaLiga SmartBank play-off zone and closing the gap with the leading duo, Castellón and Ibiza, receives a Real Sociedad that pays the bill for the Champions League. “We are not going to give anything away,” Málaga already warned.

Follow Málaga – Real Sociedad live: round of 32 of the Copa del Rey

Since they managed to seal their place in the round of 16 against Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza, they have had three consecutive league draws that have made them lose track of the Champions League and the Europa League, now owned by Athletic Club. Furthermore, it costs him a world to score goals: only Zubimendi, a pivot, managed to score in that streak of games.

Schedule: what time is the Málaga – Real Sociedad Copa del Rey match?

Málaga – Real Sociedad in the first round of the Copa del Rey will be played this Sunday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m. at the La Rosaleda Stadium. The Basque team, after eliminating Andratx and Buñol, will face difficulties during its visit to La Rosaleda due to multiple absences due to international commitments in the Asia Cup and the Africa Cup. Imanol Alguacil will be without Kubo, Sadiq and Traoré, while Merquelanz will be absent and Elustondo’s participation is doubtful.

Television: How to watch Málaga – Real Sociedad from the Copa del Rey live on TV?

The Málaga – Real Sociedad round of 32 of the Copa del Rey can be enjoyed live on television through La 2 and Teledeporte, from RTVE. Jesús Gil Manzano will be the referee of the match. In this round the VAR will not come into play yet. He will do it in the next round. The Martiricos club, which has just eliminated Barakaldo and Eldense, is used to arbitration without the support of video and technology, as occurs in Primera RFEF.

Internet: How to follow Málaga – Real Sociedad of the Copa del Rey online?

The match between Málaga and Real Sociedad can be followed live online through the As.com live stream updated up to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the elevens. After the match, you will be able to read the report, the statements of the protagonists, the video summary of the match and the most notable news.

King’s Cup table

Check the matches of the round of 32 of the cup tournament.