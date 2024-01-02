Malanje will have a Regional Cassava Center –

The Regional Cassava Leadership Center is under construction in Malanje province, intended for agricultural research activities for the SADC region.

The Center aims to support research in countries in the Southern Region of the African continent, improve maize varieties tolerant to soil acidity, to serve farmers in the country’s plateau region and the study of prospecting transboundary diseases and pests to prevent the introduction of these in the country.

Still in the field of investigation, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, who spoke this Wednesday, 27th, at the end-of-year greeting ceremony, said that in 2023 the Angolan government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Moroccan company OCP to soil analysis and formulation of fertilizers according to the types of soil and crops in each region of Angola.

The aforementioned work, according to Francisco de Assis, will culminate in the establishment of a fertilizer factory in our country.

There is also collaboration with the NIMBOS consortium for studies of Cabinda phosphate rock, which will culminate in the production of phosphate fertilizers, and with the José Eduardo dos Santos University and Instituto Superior de Agronomia de Portugal.

Also Read:  Tangier-Med Port: Spaniard Arrested and Attempt to Traffic over 1 Ton of Chira Foiled (Security Source)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nadal started the year with a convincing success over Thiem – TennisKafe
Nadal started the year with a convincing success over Thiem – TennisKafe
Posted on
Flu: Should you vaccinate children?
Flu: Should you vaccinate children?
Posted on
Video: this is how the leader of the South Korean opposition was stabbed
Video: this is how the leader of the South Korean opposition was stabbed
Posted on
It became clear who replaced Gintas Vaičikauskas on the air of M-1: Skaiva introduced the new colleague | Names
It became clear who replaced Gintas Vaičikauskas on the air of M-1: Skaiva introduced the new colleague | Names
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News