Malanje will have a Regional Cassava Center

The Regional Cassava Leadership Center is under construction in Malanje province, intended for agricultural research activities for the SADC region.

The Center aims to support research in countries in the Southern Region of the African continent, improve maize varieties tolerant to soil acidity, to serve farmers in the country’s plateau region and the study of prospecting transboundary diseases and pests to prevent the introduction of these in the country.

Still in the field of investigation, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, who spoke this Wednesday, 27th, at the end-of-year greeting ceremony, said that in 2023 the Angolan government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Moroccan company OCP to soil analysis and formulation of fertilizers according to the types of soil and crops in each region of Angola.

The aforementioned work, according to Francisco de Assis, will culminate in the establishment of a fertilizer factory in our country.

There is also collaboration with the NIMBOS consortium for studies of Cabinda phosphate rock, which will culminate in the production of phosphate fertilizers, and with the José Eduardo dos Santos University and Instituto Superior de Agronomia de Portugal.