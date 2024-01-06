Malaysia supports South Africa in suing Israel at the International Court of Justice

#Malaysia #supports #South #Africa #suing #Israel #International #Court #Justice

South Africa sued Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) because Israel committed crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people. Indonesia’s neighboring country, Malaysia, supports South Africa’s efforts

Support was conveyed via the official X social media account of the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wisma Putra, accessed by detikcom on Saturday (6/1/2024).

“Malaysia welcomes South Africa’s application before the International Court of Justice against Israel regarding alleged genocide violations in the Gaza Strip,” wrote Wisma Putra in a press release dated January 2.

Malaysia understands that Israel is in violation of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, often referred to as the Genocide Convention. Israel needs to be dragged to the International Court of Justice, the United Nations (UN) judicial institution located in The Hague, Netherlands.

“As a State Party to the Genocide Convention, Malaysia encourages Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law and immediately stop atrocities against the Palestinian people,” wrote Wisma Putra.

South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel also includes a request that the International Court of Justice take temporary steps to order Israel to stop military action in Gaza. Malaysia wants Palestine to immediately achieve independence.

“Malaysia reiterates its call for a permanent solution by granting Palestine its independence and sovereignty, based on pre-1967 territorial boundaries, with East Jerusalem as the capital,” said Wisma Putra.

Previously, as reported by AFP, Sunday (31/12/2023), South Africa’s request for a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice against Israel was related to Israel’s alleged violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that “Israel has been involved, is being involved, and is at risk further complicity in acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

In its appeal to The Hague, South Africa also said that Israel had acted “with the necessary specific intent… to destroy the Palestinian people in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group.”

