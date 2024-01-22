Malaysians Are Dizzier Again, Prices Go Up – Fuel Subsidy Moved!

#Malaysians #Dizzier #Prices #Fuel #Subsidy #Moved

The increasing cost of living will be a heavy blow to the middle and upper classes in Malaysia. This is in line with the neighboring government’s plan to divert fuel and electricity subsidies, as well as increase taxes as part of economic reform.

Household budgets for these two groups will decrease significantly in the second half of 2024. They will no longer qualify for state aid and will have to grapple with soaring prices of imported goods due to disruptions in the Red Sea.

“The most vulnerable group is middle-income people because they tend to have less savings compared to high-income households,” said Mohd Afzanizam, chief economist and head of social finance at Bank Muamalat Malaysia, quoted from The Strait Times, Monday (22/ 1/2024).

Malaysia categorizes household income levels into three groups, namely B40, M40 and T20. B40 is 40% low income group, M40 is 40% middle income group, and T20 is 20% high income group.

The M40 group has a gross monthly income of between RM 5,250 (S$ 1,490) and RM 11,819. Families with higher incomes, T20, are considered high income. Meanwhile, B40 households earn a gross monthly income of under RM 5,250.

From February 1, monthly water bills will increase to between RM 1.60 and RM 8 in 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia, and three federal territories. This policy is to fund new water treatment plants and repair leaking pipes.

In the first six months of 2024, monthly electricity bills will increase by an average of RM 22 for domestic users who have bills between RM 230 and RM 738. This is part of the government’s plan to reduce electricity subsidy spending.

Starting in March, Malaysia also plans to increase water and electricity service taxes to 8% from the previous 6%. The largest share of the government’s subsidy budget, the total of which is expected to exceed RM81 billion by 2023, is for petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas.

The government is also expected to remove petrol subsidies for the T20 group in the second half of 2024. This step is predicted to add RM 15 billion to RM 17 billion to state coffers.

Meanwhile the lifting of the chicken price control program in October 2023, which aimed to reduce subsidies and regulate supply, resulted in a 17% price increase in November.

The savings from subsidy cuts will be distributed to low-income groups in the form of cash assistance. Ms Anuradha, a resident of the M40 group, admitted that it was increasingly difficult for her to live comfortably. Moreover, prices of basic necessities continue to increase.

“I’m surprised now, when I buy everyday items like milk, eggs, bread and vegetables, the bill is already between RM 50 and RM 100, double (from six months ago). About 30% of my total expenses used to buy groceries,” he confided.

