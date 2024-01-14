Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by mid-March

#Maldives #asks #India #withdraw #troops #midMarch

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

The deadline was set in the Maldives on Sunday during talks with Indian officials, Muizzu’s public policy secretary, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, confirmed a day after the president returned from China, where he signed a series of deals.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Five people died when two planes collided at Tokyo airport, one became a huge fireball

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

DEM Party’s Hakkari and Batman candidates have been announced
DEM Party’s Hakkari and Batman candidates have been announced
Posted on
The 4 sets of measures proposed by ASF that would lead to the reduction of RCA
The 4 sets of measures proposed by ASF that would lead to the reduction of RCA
Posted on
Djokovic had a gesture with Prizmic that travels the world
Djokovic had a gesture with Prizmic that travels the world
Posted on
Thanakorn warns the people to raise their guard to deal with the JN.1 strain of COVID after finding 4,000-6,500 sick people per day.
Thanakorn warns the people to raise their guard to deal with the JN.1 strain of COVID after finding 4,000-6,500 sick people per day.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News