Maldives President Expels Indian Troops, What’s Up?

#Maldives #President #Expels #Indian #Troops #Whats

Male

The new president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, set a deadline for India to withdraw all its troops from the small island nation in the Indian Ocean. What is the reason behind the Maldives call for the Indian troops to immediately leave the country?

As reported Tuesday (16/1/2024), Muizzu announced a deadline of March 15 for India, its neighboring country, to withdraw all its troops from the Maldives region.

Muizzu made the announcement on Sunday (14/1) local time, or not long after he returned from a state visit to China.

So far there has been no official response from India regarding Maldives’ call.

According to officials in Male, the capital of the Maldives, and New Delhi, India, there are around 77 Indian soldiers currently stationed in the island nation known for its beaches and luxury holiday resorts. There are also around 12 medical personnel from the Indian Armed Forces assigned to the Maldives region.

India previously said that its troops were providing humanitarian assistance and medical evacuation for residents on remote islands in the Maldives.

New Delhi also provided two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft to the Maldives. The planes and helicopters are mostly used for maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations and medical evacuation. Indian troops controlled the operations.

The first helicopters and crew from India began operating in the Maldives in 2010, when the country was led by President Mohamed Nasheed — he stepped down in 2012.

Why Does Maldives Want Indian Soldiers to Leave Its Territory?

Also Read:  Ukraine confirmed that the Russians fired a North Korean missile in Kharkiv

Read the full news on the next page.

Also watch ‘India’s Aditya-L1 Spacecraft Reaches Solar Orbit’:

(nvc/ita)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Falcao is criticized for voting for Messi in The Best
Falcao is criticized for voting for Messi in The Best
Posted on
Coffee with olive oil is so healthy
Coffee with olive oil is so healthy
Posted on
Maldives President Expels Indian Troops, What’s Up?
Maldives President Expels Indian Troops, What’s Up?
Posted on
Core inflation in December fell as expected
Core inflation in December fell as expected
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News