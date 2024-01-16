Maldives President Expels Indian Troops, What’s Up?

#Maldives #President #Expels #Indian #Troops #Whats

The new president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, set a deadline for India to withdraw all its troops from the small island nation in the Indian Ocean. What is the reason behind the Maldives call for the Indian troops to immediately leave the country?

As reported Tuesday (16/1/2024), Muizzu announced a deadline of March 15 for India, its neighboring country, to withdraw all its troops from the Maldives region.

Muizzu made the announcement on Sunday (14/1) local time, or not long after he returned from a state visit to China.

So far there has been no official response from India regarding Maldives’ call.

According to officials in Male, the capital of the Maldives, and New Delhi, India, there are around 77 Indian soldiers currently stationed in the island nation known for its beaches and luxury holiday resorts. There are also around 12 medical personnel from the Indian Armed Forces assigned to the Maldives region.

India previously said that its troops were providing humanitarian assistance and medical evacuation for residents on remote islands in the Maldives.

New Delhi also provided two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft to the Maldives. The planes and helicopters are mostly used for maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations and medical evacuation. Indian troops controlled the operations.

The first helicopters and crew from India began operating in the Maldives in 2010, when the country was led by President Mohamed Nasheed — he stepped down in 2012.

Why Does Maldives Want Indian Soldiers to Leave Its Territory?

