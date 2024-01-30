Maldives Worried About Losing Indian Tourists

#Maldives #Worried #Losing #Indian #Tourists

The number of Indian tourist visits to the Maldives has plummeted. The effects of political tensions between the two countries are starting to be felt.

The diplomatic tension began with scathing comments from three Maldivian officials on Indian PM Modi’s post. Deputy Minister of the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, commented on PM Modi’s post on X by saying that India would face big challenges if it competed with the Maldives in beach tourism.

The tweet also said that India was dirty and smelly. The tweet was later deleted. However, Indian netizens had already recorded and distributed the tweet.

Another Maldives Deputy Minister added to the heat by calling Modi a clown, terrorist and Israeli puppet.

Indian citizens were angry with the tweet. They responded by canceling their holidays to the Maldives and boycotting the Maldives. Artists and celebrities also echoed the hashtag #BoycottMaldives on social media.

After three weeks of this event, Maldives tourism began to feel the impact. The boycott of Indian tourists is not just a figment.

Reporting from Times of Indiadata shared by the Maldives Ministry of Tourism shows India’s visitation numbers dipped from third to fifth position among the top 10 tourism markets in the last three weeks.

India’s market share stood at 8% on January 28, with China and the UK coming in third and fourth. India accounts for a significant share of the tourism market, accounting for nearly 11% of total tourists by 2023.

According to data from the Maldives Ministry of Tourism, of the total 174,400 tourists who came in January (until January 28), 13,989 were Indian citizens, occupying fifth position with a market share of 8%. The top four countries sending the most tourists to the Maldives in January 2024 are Russia (18,561), Italy (18,111), China (16,529), and the United Kingdom (14,588).

In comparison, in December 2023, Russia leads with a market share of 24.1%, while India takes second place with a share of 23.4%.

In 2023, Indian tourists will be the largest tourist group with more than 200 thousand visits, followed by Russian and Chinese tourists. India also maintained its position as the top market in 2021 and 2022.

