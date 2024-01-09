Male and female, the eldest sister of National Taiwan University stood at the intersection of Huangjie Station to vote and three young leaders of Chen Qimai’s team sent blessings – Politics – Liberty Times e-newsletter

#Male #female #eldest #sister #National #Taiwan #University #stood #intersection #Huangjie #Station #vote #young #leaders #Chen #Qimais #team #blessings #Politics #Liberty #Times #enewsletter

2024/01/09 15:08

The male and female and the eldest sister of National Taiwan University stood at the intersection of Huangjie Station to vote, and the three young leaders of Chen Qimai’s team sent blessings. (Provided by Mr. Huang Jiejing)

[Reporter Huang Liangjie/Kaohsiung Report]Huang Jie, the DPP legislative candidate for the 6th district of Kaohsiung City, stood at the intersection today (9th) with three heads of Chen Chimai’s city government team, including Economic Development Director Liao Taixiang, who is from the Department of Industrial Management of National Taiwan University Graduates, Tourism Director Gao Minlin graduated from the Department of Entomology of National Taiwan University, and Tourism Director Zhang Yanqing graduated from Kaohsiung Girls’ High School.

The three bureau directors are all senior sisters of Huang Jie at National Taiwan University and Xiongnu, so they specially prepared “all pass candies” for the junior students to wish Huang Jie can be successfully elected and all pass in the election four days later.

Huang Jie said that during her previous studies, the seniors would give her “all pass candies” during exams. She would like to express her special thanks to the three seniors who came to help her today. I believe that with the blessings of the “all pass candies”, her performance will be better in four days. The election campaign tests whether everything can go smoothly.

Also Read:  Despite "multiple shocks", WAEMU displays "remarkable resilience" and "very favorable economic prospects"

The three bureau chiefs stood at the intersection to vote in person to support Huang Jie. Huang Jie smiled and said that because they are all representatives of the younger generation in politics, the new generation is very concerned about the future of Kaohsiung. Huang Jie gave an example, she and Gao Minlin The director has a lot of cooperation and suggestions for Shoushan Zoo, so that the zoo can further develop and become a real place where animals are free.

Huang Jie said that he and Director Zhang Yanqing have cooperated in the constituency on Kaohsiung’s international landmark image representatives, including the Tourism Center, and jointly create the appearance of Kaohsiung, which is a very important city diplomacy.

In addition, she has also worked closely with Director Liao Taixiang, because her constituency is the constituency with the most business districts in Kaohsiung. These business districts all rely on the cooperation with the Economic Development Bureau, whether it is market revitalization or last year’s very successful Christmas Life Festival, It was also facilitated by the cooperation of Huang Jie and the Economic Development Bureau. I hope that in the future, these representatives of the younger generation who are willing to contribute to Kaohsiung can continue to cooperate and create a better Kaohsiung.

No need to draw, no need to grab. Now use the APP to read the news, guaranteed to win every day. Click me to download the APP. Click me to see the event instructions.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

ANM: Frost throughout the country at least until Thursday morning / Yellow code for strong wind in eight counties in the southeast
ANM: Frost throughout the country at least until Thursday morning / Yellow code for strong wind in eight counties in the southeast
Posted on
University vs. Coquimbo Kingdom: date, time and when the Night Cream 2024 will be | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
University vs. Coquimbo Kingdom: date, time and when the Night Cream 2024 will be | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Posted on
Male and female, the eldest sister of National Taiwan University stood at the intersection of Huangjie Station to vote and three young leaders of Chen Qimai’s team sent blessings – Politics – Liberty Times e-newsletter
Male and female, the eldest sister of National Taiwan University stood at the intersection of Huangjie Station to vote and three young leaders of Chen Qimai’s team sent blessings – Politics – Liberty Times e-newsletter
Posted on
Higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to infection with Helicobacter pylori
Higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to infection with Helicobacter pylori
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News