Male and female, the eldest sister of National Taiwan University stood at the intersection of Huangjie Station to vote and three young leaders of Chen Qimai’s team sent blessings – Politics – Liberty Times e-newsletter

2024/01/09 15:08

The male and female and the eldest sister of National Taiwan University stood at the intersection of Huangjie Station to vote, and the three young leaders of Chen Qimai’s team sent blessings. (Provided by Mr. Huang Jiejing)

[Reporter Huang Liangjie/Kaohsiung Report]Huang Jie, the DPP legislative candidate for the 6th district of Kaohsiung City, stood at the intersection today (9th) with three heads of Chen Chimai’s city government team, including Economic Development Director Liao Taixiang, who is from the Department of Industrial Management of National Taiwan University Graduates, Tourism Director Gao Minlin graduated from the Department of Entomology of National Taiwan University, and Tourism Director Zhang Yanqing graduated from Kaohsiung Girls’ High School.

The three bureau directors are all senior sisters of Huang Jie at National Taiwan University and Xiongnu, so they specially prepared “all pass candies” for the junior students to wish Huang Jie can be successfully elected and all pass in the election four days later.

Huang Jie said that during her previous studies, the seniors would give her “all pass candies” during exams. She would like to express her special thanks to the three seniors who came to help her today. I believe that with the blessings of the “all pass candies”, her performance will be better in four days. The election campaign tests whether everything can go smoothly.

The three bureau chiefs stood at the intersection to vote in person to support Huang Jie. Huang Jie smiled and said that because they are all representatives of the younger generation in politics, the new generation is very concerned about the future of Kaohsiung. Huang Jie gave an example, she and Gao Minlin The director has a lot of cooperation and suggestions for Shoushan Zoo, so that the zoo can further develop and become a real place where animals are free.

Huang Jie said that he and Director Zhang Yanqing have cooperated in the constituency on Kaohsiung’s international landmark image representatives, including the Tourism Center, and jointly create the appearance of Kaohsiung, which is a very important city diplomacy.

In addition, she has also worked closely with Director Liao Taixiang, because her constituency is the constituency with the most business districts in Kaohsiung. These business districts all rely on the cooperation with the Economic Development Bureau, whether it is market revitalization or last year’s very successful Christmas Life Festival, It was also facilitated by the cooperation of Huang Jie and the Economic Development Bureau. I hope that in the future, these representatives of the younger generation who are willing to contribute to Kaohsiung can continue to cooperate and create a better Kaohsiung.

