Malian affair: 250 MDH brewed by the former CEO of Bioui Travaux at Attijariwafa bank and Crédit Agricole (2/5)

#Malian #affair #MDH #brewed #CEO #Bioui #Travaux #Attijariwafa #bank #Crédit #Agricole

In a few years, no less than 250 million dirhams of suspicious money passed through the personal accounts opened by Khalid Seddas, former CEO of Bioui Travaux with Attijariwafa bank and Crédit Agricole. The right arm of the Bioui clan was also placed in preventive detention in the so-called Malian drug trafficking case. Revelations

You have 94% of the article left to read. Reading this article is reserved for Desk subscribers. To read this article, subscribe now!

1 month

unlimited all support

60 DH

1 an

unlimited all support

480 DH 4 months free

1 an

unlimited all support

Support the Desk by choosing a subscription amount greater than 480 DH

©️ Copyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.

Reproduction and distribution prohibited (photocopies, intranet, web, messaging, newsletters, monitoring tools) without written authorization