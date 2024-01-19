Malian affair: 250 MDH brewed by the former CEO of Bioui Travaux at Attijariwafa bank and Crédit Agricole (2/5)

#Malian #affair #MDH #brewed #CEO #Bioui #Travaux #Attijariwafa #bank #Crédit #Agricole

In a few years, no less than 250 million dirhams of suspicious money passed through the personal accounts opened by Khalid Seddas, former CEO of Bioui Travaux with Attijariwafa bank and Crédit Agricole. The right arm of the Bioui clan was also placed in preventive detention in the so-called Malian drug trafficking case. Revelations

You have 94% of the article left to read. Reading this article is reserved for Desk subscribers. To read this article, subscribe now!

1 month

unlimited all support

60 DH

1 an

unlimited all support

480 DH 4 months free

1 an

unlimited all support

Support the Desk by choosing a subscription amount greater than 480 DH

©️ Copyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.
Reproduction and distribution prohibited (photocopies, intranet, web, messaging, newsletters, monitoring tools) without written authorization

Also Read:  Sales of new cars down slightly in Morocco in the first half

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The cheating representative is absent from the university’s disciplinary council despite being notified of her attendance
The cheating representative is absent from the university’s disciplinary council despite being notified of her attendance
Posted on
How much is a liter of oil now sold in stores. Romania has the lowest price for sunflower oil in the last two years
How much is a liter of oil now sold in stores. Romania has the lowest price for sunflower oil in the last two years
Posted on
Alex Frei comments on the friendly defeat against FCZ-U21
Alex Frei comments on the friendly defeat against FCZ-U21
Posted on
Dengue: after Papeete and Mahina, cases reported in Faa’a and Punaauia
Dengue: after Papeete and Mahina, cases reported in Faa’a and Punaauia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News