Malick Fofana immediately makes his debut at Lyon, but the calf had already drowned in Le Havre

Malick Fofana has his first official playing minutes at Olympique Lyon, but the 18-year-old Belgian talent could no longer avert a defeat for his new team at Le Havre. Lyon even finished the match with nine and remains in dire need of relegation.

The top transfer of Malick Fofana was only completed last Wednesday. AA Gent can collect up to 22 million euros for the Belgian winger.

The youngster was not given an adjustment period, because 4 days later Fofana was already on the bench in Le Havre.

Typical of the entire season, it was a dramatic match for Lyon. Defender O’Brien was shown red after half an hour, when it was already 1-0 for Le Havre.

When Fofana came on in the 70th minute (for ex-Arsenal player Maitland-Niles), the damage had already increased to 3-1.

The Belgian youth international was unable to change much, although he did perform a successful dribble and 85% of his passes went to a teammate.

After a red card for Caleta-Car in the end, Lyon finished the match with nine. With 16 points from 18 matches, they are just below the relegation line.