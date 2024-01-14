Malick Fofana immediately makes his debut at Lyon, but the calf had already drowned in Le Havre

#Malick #Fofana #immediately #debut #Lyon #calf #drowned #Havre

Malick Fofana has his first official playing minutes at Olympique Lyon, but the 18-year-old Belgian talent could no longer avert a defeat for his new team at Le Havre. Lyon even finished the match with nine and remains in dire need of relegation.

The top transfer of Malick Fofana was only completed last Wednesday. AA Gent can collect up to 22 million euros for the Belgian winger.

The youngster was not given an adjustment period, because 4 days later Fofana was already on the bench in Le Havre.

Typical of the entire season, it was a dramatic match for Lyon. Defender O’Brien was shown red after half an hour, when it was already 1-0 for Le Havre.

When Fofana came on in the 70th minute (for ex-Arsenal player Maitland-Niles), the damage had already increased to 3-1.

The Belgian youth international was unable to change much, although he did perform a successful dribble and 85% of his passes went to a teammate.

After a red card for Caleta-Car in the end, Lyon finished the match with nine. With 16 points from 18 matches, they are just below the relegation line.

Also Read:  Supposed replacement of Algerian player in prize leads local federation to decline invitation from CAF -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Protester Angi Şerban, taken to the station with a warrant to bring her for a post on Facebook. “Incites to commit crimes”
Protester Angi Şerban, taken to the station with a warrant to bring her for a post on Facebook. “Incites to commit crimes”
Posted on
Manchester United ran away, Tottenham chased. A rain of goals in a breathtaking match. Mirza Şeker wrote
Manchester United ran away, Tottenham chased. A rain of goals in a breathtaking match. Mirza Şeker wrote
Posted on
up to six per week, they remain good for your health
up to six per week, they remain good for your health
Posted on
Receiving debt from China, President of Maldives immediately satirizes India
Receiving debt from China, President of Maldives immediately satirizes India
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News