Malinauskas: we can have a year or two of fake peace, but what’s next?

The interlocutor of the “Delfi interview” program considered that as the turbulent years approach, Lithuania needs to rely on itself and look at what our interests are.

“We can look at the economy, take care that everything is fine here. There were certainly many opportunities this year, in the last pre-election year, to do something that would have lasting consequences.

So in terms of security, defense issues, we have done it. All other tax reforms sank, no consensus was found. So next year, bearing in mind the entire electoral cycle, there will be really a lot of chaos,” S. Malinauskas shared his predictions.

He also said that it would be best if politicians did not interfere with the proceedings.

“If we look around, Lithuania really does not live badly. We live sufficiently richly, safely. I understand that in the long term those issues are much more complicated, but in 2024 nothing really threatens us”, said the blogger.

S. Malinauskas also estimated that next year Ukraine will be pressured into negotiations with Russia, perhaps Russia itself will try to return to the international arena.

“I happened to hear Vladimir Putin’s last speech when he said that he will definitely not go to war with NATO. But he said the same before the invasion of Ukraine. We might have a year or two fake peace, but what will happen after that, if we do not prepare properly and the international community does not properly assess the threat, does not prepare for it, the question is open”, stressed S. Malinauskas.