Mallorca – Girona Prediction and Betting

Majorca – Girona Prediction

Copa del Rey

Fee 2.25

We are going with a Copa del Rey tie in which the bets give Girona as a favorite to beat, despite playing as a visitor. In this case, Mallorca will have its options because it is playing at home and because it is possible that Girona is not entirely focused on the cup competition, although it is a historic opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

*Odds obtained on January 25, 2024.

Mallorca – Girona prediction odds

*Odds obtained on January 25, 2024.

Mallorca Forecast: data and current form

Mallorca arrives registering 2 consecutive draws in LaLiga. A dynamic in which it comes from drawing away from home against Villarreal (1-1) on the last day, after having drawn at home against Celta Vigo (1-1). Thus, it is 5 points ahead of relegation.

Regarding the Copa del Rey, Mallorca has just eliminated Tenerife in extra time (0-1) in the Round of 16. A tie that was much more even than one might think due to the difference in category, since the Mallorcan winning goal came in the last play of extra time stoppage time. His problems with the goal will surely prove decisive in this duel.

Girona forecast: data and current form

Girona has gone 13 consecutive games without winning in LaLiga (10 wins and 3 draws). An excellent unbeaten dynamic in which we can mention their victory against Sevilla (5-1) on the last day. In this way, they remain at the top of the standings with one point ahead of Real Madrid (2nd) and one more game played.

Regarding the Copa del Rey, Girona has just eliminated Rayo Vallecano (3-1) in the Round of 16. A relatively comfortable match for the Catalans who were superior at all times, achieving a difference of 3 goals in the first 25 minutes. Therefore, it is possible that we will see a similar match script in this duel.

Betting and forecast Mallorca – Girona

Mallorca Son Moix Stadium

Copa del Rey

*Odds obtained on January 25, 2024.

Latest results Mallorca – Girona

Majorca – Girona history

Key data for your bets and forecast Mallorca – Girona

Mallorca has won 2 of its last 3 home games in the Copa del Rey (1 loss).

+2.5 goals have been scored in 3 of Mallorca’s last 4 Copa del Rey matches.

Girona has won its last 3 away games in the Copa del Rey.

+2.5 goals have been scored in 6 of Girona’s last 7 Copa del Rey games.

Analysis of the Mallorca – Girona squad

Mallorca’s success will depend largely on the players that Javier Aguirre puts on the field. Despite it being an interweekly cup duel, I expect the best possible eleven with some new features in the team but with the sure presence of Vedat Muriqi at the top of the attack, since he is not only the main scorer but also the greatest offensive generator of the team. island group.

Girona has been offering an extraordinary performance that is allowing it to compete for LaLiga but is aware that it needs to expand the list of players who enter the match rotations to more than 14-15, and even more so if it is a second competition, so that it does not end up affecting the overall performance of the equipment.

Interesting bets for the Mallorca – Girona forecast

*Odds obtained on January 25, 2024.

Mallorca – Girona Prediction: Girona win

Elimination with a favorable forecast for Girona as we can see in the bets. In this case, Girona arrives in an extraordinary moment of form and with the opportunity to qualify for the Copa del Rey semi-finals for the first time in its history. For its part, Mallorca will have the advantage of playing at home where it has been on a good unbeaten streak.

As for H2H, the balance of recent direct confrontations is completely equal with victories at home and away for both.

So, for this tie in which The forecast will be Girona’s victory without conceding goalsI will recommend as risky bet on Girona’s victory in extra time [11.00]. Odds for your bets obtained with bet365.

Good luck with your bets and forecast Mallorca – Girona!

*Odds obtained on January 23, 2024.

